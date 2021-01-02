Welcome to Africanews

Algeria approves constitutional review with lowest turn out in history

RYAD KRAMDI/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Algeria

Algeria has approved the revision of its constitution. President Abdelmajid Tebboune signed the decree promulgating the revision of the constitution, after returning from Germany to treat covid-19 infection.

The Algerian presidency has described the constitution as the ‘’cornerstone of the new Algeria’’.

According to a statement from the presidency, the reform will come into force as soon as it is published in the official gazette.

While emphasizing a series of rights and freedoms, the new fundamental law, extends the prerogatives of the military and the presidency.

A project by President Tebboune, who is seeking legitimacy after being elected in a vote boycotted by the population on December 12, 2019, the constitutional amendment had been submitted to a national referendum on November 1.

It was approved with the lowest turnout in the country’s history by 23.84 percent and in the absence of the head of state.

Supporters of the ‘’hirak’’ movement had called for a boycott of the referendum.

