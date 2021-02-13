Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Algeria's President Tebboune returns after post-COVID treatment

Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune   -  
Copyright © africanews
Toufik Doudou/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

By Africanews and AFP

Algeria

After a month in Germany for post coronavirus surgery Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned home on Friday.

The 75-year-old had been hospitalised in Germany last year after contracting COVID-19.

He stayed for two months and then returned to Algeria but went back again 10 days later for an operation on his foot, which the presidency said was "successful".

Now he has returned though, he has to face the political music

The popular Hirak protest movement, which led to former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika's resignation, is calling for an overhaul of the ruling system in place since Algeria's 1962 independence from France.

The Hirak's second anniversary of its launch is on February 22.

Meanwhile, a new electoral law is being developed before the local and legislative elections at the end of the year and a government reshuffle is on the cards,

Not forgetting, the handling of the pandemic, which has infected more than 110,000 people and killed almost 3,000 since the outbreak began.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..