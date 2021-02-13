Algeria's President Tebboune returns after post-COVID treatment

After a month in Germany for post coronavirus surgery Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned home on Friday.

The 75-year-old had been hospitalised in Germany last year after contracting COVID-19.

He stayed for two months and then returned to Algeria but went back again 10 days later for an operation on his foot, which the presidency said was "successful".

Now he has returned though, he has to face the political music

The popular Hirak protest movement, which led to former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika's resignation, is calling for an overhaul of the ruling system in place since Algeria's 1962 independence from France.

The Hirak's second anniversary of its launch is on February 22.

Meanwhile, a new electoral law is being developed before the local and legislative elections at the end of the year and a government reshuffle is on the cards,

Not forgetting, the handling of the pandemic, which has infected more than 110,000 people and killed almost 3,000 since the outbreak began.