Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Malian gov’t denies French armed forces killed civilians

  -  
Copyright © africanews
Christophe Petit Tesson/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Mali

The government of Mali has denied allegations that a French air strike killed guests attending a wedding last Sunday.

The country’s defense ministry said a joint operation with French forces had killed only Islamist militants.

The French military has also denied causing civilian casualties, despite witnesses saying that up to 20 wedding guests were killed in the air strike.

Medical charity, Médecins Sans Frontières or Doctors Without Borders, said armed men targeted an ambulance which was transferring several of the victims to hospital on Tuesday.

It said one of them, a man in his sixties, had died after being tied up and assaulted.

In a strike targeted at two villages in Central Mali Sunday; Paris claimed to have annihilated militants. French armed forces staff spoke of bombing a jihadist group by a fighter plane.

France confirmed that the bombing came after precise and verified intelligence, rejecting accusations of slaying wedding guests.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..