Botswana-China Talks Reinforce Bilateral Relations and Cooperation

Botswana and China Strengthen Ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his local counterpart Dr Lemogang Kwape in Botswana on Thursday to reinforce bilateral and diplomatic relations — which the two nations consider to be based on mutual respect, trust, and support.

The talks were also to promote continued cooperation in anti-pandemic efforts as well as various fields in the country including agriculture and digital economy

Wang stated that China appreciates Botswana's reaffirmation of the one-China principle and will continue to support the country in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity,

Kwape expressed gratitude for China's medical assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

China will also work with its 46th African partner to actively boost the synergy of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development with the African Union's Agenda 2063, uphold multilateralism and enhance the voice of developing countries in international affairs.