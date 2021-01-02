Senegal: Judge quashes graft case against Aliou Sall

A judge in Senegal on Tuesday December 29, dismissed an alleged corruption case against Aliou Sall, brother of President Macky Sall. The case was brought forward following a 2019 investigation by the British public broadcaster, the BBC.

The global media outfit had accused Petro-Tim Company, responsible for exploiting an oil and gas field north of the Senegalese coast, for embezzling ten billion dollars.

A probe was launched for alleged corruption, fraud, embezzlement, money laundering and criminal association.

The quashing of the case has brought relief to Sall’s relatives, according one of Counsel Moustapha Dieng.

Senegalese President Macky Sall on Thursday told local press that ‘’ the judge cannot incriminate sometime without having proof of guilt. Former Senegal Prime Minister, Abdoul Mbaye has denounced a biased investigation.

Macky Sall’s reaction

In June 2019, Senegalese President Macky Sall reacted to accusations of corruption against his brother, Aliou Sall. He denounced an attempt to destabilize his country but failed to call for an investigation.

A report by BBC and Africa Eye states that Petro Tim had paid a $250,000 bonus to a company managed by Aliou Sall, the Senegalese president’s younger brother.

The accused parties have denied these allegations and decry defamation of character.

Macky Sall has pledged to shed light on the matter. But the opposition, which is calling for an investigation, will hear none of it. Ousmane Sonko, a candidate in the last presidential election, believes that Macky Sall’s statement is a diversion.

In a statement, Sonko called on Senegalese youth to demonstrate against these scandals until appropriate measures are taken. Another revelation of the controversial report was the takeover of Franck Timis’ group’s stake in 2017 by British company, BP.

Timis Corporation, is a firm run by Romanian-Australian tycoon Frank Timis.

According to the BBC report, BP had agreed to pay Timis $10 billion in royalty payments for its stake in the two blocks.

Senegal’s offshore oil and gas reserves have the potential to transform the country when they begin flowing in the next decade, with volumes expected to rival some of the region’s biggest producer.