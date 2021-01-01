Gabon's Aaron Boupendza wows Turkish Super League

Aaron Boupendza scored 4 goals in 35 mins last Tuesday as Hatayspor defeated Antalyaspor 6-0.

He has scored 7 goals in 12 league games since joining the club in August from French side Bordeaux.

He is now the 2nd topscorer in Turkey behind only Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar (8 goals).

"I'm happy to be part of the history of the Turkish Super Lig, I didn't know I could score 4 goals in 1 game. It's great to be able to help the team and to be among the top scorers in the championship. It gives me confidence for the rest of the season, it makes me feel good", said 24-year old Boupendza.

Newly promoted Hatayspor are 6th on the table standings after 15 games, only five points behind leaders Galatasaray.

Nine Africaan players feature for the club. They include former Manchester United and Senegal's Mame Diouf, Malian Adama Noss Traoré among others.

Hatayspor is back in action on Saturday against Konyaspor who are 10th on the log.