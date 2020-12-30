Ivory Coast: Affi N'Guessan Released Under Judicial Supervision

Set Free with Conditions for the Political Opposition Leader

During a court appearance in Abidjan on Wednesday, the magistrate pronounced the provisional release — under judicial supervision of opposition leader Pascal Affi N'Guessan.

The former prime minister and leader of the Ivorian Popular Front party was arrested in early November just a few days after the presidential election on October 31.

He faces around 30 charges including "conspiracy against the authority of the state" following the creation of a National Council of Transition — which he co-founded with former Ivorian president Henri Konan Bédié and of which he was the spokesperson.

A regime established in protest of the perceived unconstitutional re-election of President Alassane Ouattara into office for a third term.