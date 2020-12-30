Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ivory Coast: Affi N'Guessan Released Under Judicial Supervision

  -  
Copyright © africanews
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
By Kizzi Asala

with AFP

Ivory Coast

Set Free with Conditions for the Political Opposition Leader

During a court appearance in Abidjan on Wednesday, the magistrate pronounced the provisional release — under judicial supervision of opposition leader Pascal Affi N'Guessan.

The former prime minister and leader of the Ivorian Popular Front party was arrested in early November just a few days after the presidential election on October 31.

He faces around 30 charges including "conspiracy against the authority of the state" following the creation of a National Council of Transition — which he co-founded with former Ivorian president Henri Konan Bédié and of which he was the spokesperson.

A regime established in protest of the perceived unconstitutional re-election of President Alassane Ouattara into office for a third term.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..