Ivory Coast: Affi N'Guessan Released Under Judicial Supervision

Ivory Coast
Set Free with Conditions for the Political Opposition Leader
During a court appearance in Abidjan on Wednesday, the magistrate pronounced the provisional release — under judicial supervision of opposition leader Pascal Affi N'Guessan.
The former prime minister and leader of the Ivorian Popular Front party was arrested in early November just a few days after the presidential election on October 31.
He faces around 30 charges including "conspiracy against the authority of the state" following the creation of a National Council of Transition — which he co-founded with former Ivorian president Henri Konan Bédié and of which he was the spokesperson.
A regime established in protest of the perceived unconstitutional re-election of President Alassane Ouattara into office for a third term.
