Huge Bomb Blast at Aden Airport in Yemen Claims At Least 26 Lives

A Bomb Blast HasYemen Shaken Up

Huge explosions rocked the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden shortly after the arrival of a plane carrying members of the newly formed unity government Cabinet.

The source of the blast was not immediately clear but at least two explosions were heard as the cabinet members were leaving the aircraft.

There were no reports of casualties among the government delegation. However, sources on the ground have reported at least 26 deaths at and around the scene.

Following a deal with rival southern separatists, the ministers, headed by Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, were returning to Aden after being sworn in last week as part of a reshuffle.

A move announced earlier this month by Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, in exile in Saudi Arabia from where Yemen’s internationally recognized government has operated during the country’s years-long civil war.