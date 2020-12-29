Nigeriens patiently await presidential election results

Nigeriens continue to await results of Sunday’s polls. Results of the presidential election is expected to mark the first democratic transition between two elected presidents in the Sahelian country.

The National Independent electoral commission (CENI) on Tuesday continued to announce results from various municipalities, and broadcast on television and radio.

As of late afternoon Tuesday December 29, the commission had released results of 20 municipalities out of 266 in the country, making it impossible to gauge the outcome of the Sunday December 27 vote.

It remains to be seen if Mohammed Bazoum,60, of the ruling party and a favorite to win the elections, will be elected in the first round of polls or not.

Spokesperson of the commission told AFP that final results should be released either Wednesday or Thursday. The commission recorded no serious incident on Sunday.

7.4 million voters of the 23 million inhabitants of Niger went to the polls for this presidential and election. 30 candidates including two former presidents and two former prime ministers were in the running.

The election observation mission of the International Organization of the Francophonie (OIF) gave Niger a satisfactory report, stating in a communiqué that "the first round took place in a generally satisfactory manner’’.

Outgoing President Mahamadou Issoufou said Sunday: "Whoever wins, the victory will belong to the people of Niger.