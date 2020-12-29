Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

'Hypocrisy' and 'having fun': S. Africans react to new COVID measures

Stacked beach chairs lay on the closed beach in Camps Bay, Cape Town, South Africa Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Nardus Engelbrecht/Nardus Engelbrecht

By Africanews & AFP

South Africa

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..