Suicide Bomb Attack by Teenage Girl in Borno Nigeria

In what some on the ground believe to be a jihadist related-attack, a teenage girl blew herself up with explosives among a crowd at a hangout next to the local chief's home in Konduga town, Borno state, Nigeria - seriously injuring around two people and killing at least three.

Ibrahim Ali, a local resident, shares what he witnessed, "After we finished eating our dinner with them, I left them and entered my house. Immediately when I entered my house I heard the sound of the blast, then I rushed to the area and I see three of them dead on the ground."

Konduga and surrounding villages have been repeatedly targeted by suicide bombers from Boko Haram, which typically attacks soft civilian targets such as mosques, markets and bus stations, often using young women as bombers.