Central African Government Denounces President’s “Coup d’état Attempt”

-
Copyright © africanewsCAMILLE LAFFONT/AFP or licensors
By Kizzi Asala
with AFP
Central African Republic
What Could This Mean for Central African Politics?
President François Bozizé has been accused of an “attempted coup d’etat in the middle of an election period” by the Central African government on Saturday after announcing the formation of the Coalition of Patriots for Change comprised of three armed groups that is conducting an offensive in several localities in the west of the country.
Government spokesman Ange-Maxime Kaagui also accused Bozizé's troops of having "cowardly murdered three gendarmes" — as well as a military engineer, without giving further details.
He also denounced a "suicidal enterprise whose sole aim is to question the decision of the Constitutional Court," which recently invalidated Mr Bozizé's presidential candidacy.
Go to video
Guinea opposition spokesperson dies while in police detention
01:04
Hundreds of people rally against Somali President Farmaajo
00:55
Supporters of Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo Celebrate His Re-election
01:13
Liberia Votes on President Weah's Referendum to Cut Office Term Length
01:39
Ghana Elections : What's at Stake?
01:00
Ghanaians are Peacefully Casting Their Votes Across the Country