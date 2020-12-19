Welcome to Africanews

Sudan Sends Troops to Ethiopian Border as Tensions Rise

  -  
Copyright © africanews
ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP or licensors
By Kizzi Asala

with AFP

Sudan

Saturday sees tensions rise between Sudan and neighbour Ethiopia as Khartoum deployed significant military reinforcements along its eastern border days after an ambush attributed to Ethiopian forces.

Incidents regularly occur on this agricultural border between Ethiopian farmers who come to cultivate on this territory claimed by Sudan.

An area now amid a humanitarian crisis with the arrival of 50,000 refugees who have fled Tigray conflict — as per the United Nations

