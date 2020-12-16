Welcome to Africanews

China flight attendants advised to wear diapers to avoid
“It is recommended that cabin crew members wear disposable diapers and avoid using the lavatories barring special circumstances to avoid infection risks,” the manual says   -  
Copyright © africanews
PASCAL PAVANI/AFP
By Michael Oduor

China

The civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has suggested that flight attendants in China may be required to wear diapers on board when they travel to high risk areas.

The CAAC relesed this new guideline on November 25 seeking to caution the industry from the ongoing pandemic.

The body released a 38-page document recommending flight attendants to wear "medical masks, double-layer disposable medical gloves, goggles, disposable hats, disposable protective clothing, and disposable shoe covers" when flying to high-risk areas.

“It is recommended that cabin crew members wear disposable diapers and avoid using the lavatories barring special circumstances to avoid infection risks,” the manual says

The document further adviced flight attendants to avoid using the airplane lavatories since there have been incidents in the past of passengers contracting Covid-19 while aboard.

The pandemic has adversly affected the airline industry while passenger numbers are expected to plummet to 1.8 billion which is the same the industry had in 2003.

