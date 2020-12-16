Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo signs richest NBA contract in history

Giannis Antetokounmpo has agreed to a $228.2 million, five-year supermax extension with the Bucks.

The deal keeps the 26-year-old defending two-time MVP and Defensive Player of the Year with Milwaukee through at least 2025.

His contract reportedly includes a player option for the 2025–26 season, giving Antetokounmpo the opportunity to sign another megadeal as he enters his 30s.

Tuesday's supermax extension is worth $228.2 million over five seasons and starts in 2021–22, after Antetokounmpo finishes the final year of his current deal at $27.5 million in 2019–20.

So for the whole duration of his current contract he is getting 255,6 millions little less than Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers who gets $257 million over six years.

But the 228,2 millions he signed for the extension is indeed the biggest contract in the NBA history.

The per-year average of Antetokounmpo's contract ($45.6 million) also eclipses the deal recently signed by LeBron James, which averages $44.5 million per season. In 2025-26, Antetokounmpo is set to make a league-record $51.9 million.