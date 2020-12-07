Welcome to Africanews

Morocco, France sign deal to repatriate minors

By Rédaction Africanews

Morocco

Morocco and France on Monday signed an agreement in Rabat to return underage minors to their countries of origin. The deal is known as the ''Declaration of intent''.

The agreement is the most complex of measures demanded by European countries to deal with migrants coming from the Maghreb region.

"I am convinced that this declaration of intent to disseminate a scheme of procedures detailing how to deal with the situation of these children will hopefully make our exchange of information even more fluid. It should provide youth magistrates with the essential elements they need to take the measures best suited to the child's interests, including returning to the country where they have their ties and roots, Morocco", said, French Justice Minister, Eric Dupond-Moretti.

Morocco's Justice Minister, Mohammed Benabdelkader said the agreement will outline a framework for cooperation in accordance with the United Nations conventions.

