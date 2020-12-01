The Covid-19 Pandemic Coronavirus is Eclipsing Anti-HIV Efforts

Coronavirus Has Taken Over

Since its onset, the Covid-19 pandemic has become the leading global health concern of many nations.

The fight against pathologies such as HIV-AIDS has been relegated to the background. Biological monitoring of patients is becoming increasingly difficult, as is also access to medicines.

According to NGOs, the situation could endanger the lives of 500,000 patients — and potentially even more challenging in Africa where 67% of AIDS patients reside.

HIV is Still Out There

The organisations are therefore calling on the authorities not to let their guard down. Especially not at a time when AIDS is regressing considerably on the continent.

81% of people living with HIV are aware of their HIV status. Among these people, 70% of adults and 53% of children are on antiretroviral treatment for the rest of their lives — as per information communicated by the African regional director of the World Health Organisation, Matshidiso Rebecca Natalie Moeti.

The director presents 2020 as a pivotal year towards the end of the AIDS epidemic. As such, coronavirus must not continue to overshadow the fight against HIV, which was discovered 40 years ago.