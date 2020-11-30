Kenya records huge spike in covid cases

After a huge spike of recorded covid infections in the country, Kenya has declared November the darkest month since the coronavirus pandemic struck the country in March

Health minister Mutahi Kagwe said the number of cases recorded this month has doubled those recorded in October and September combined.

According to the ministry of health, over 28,000 cases and 456 deaths were recorded in November.

Authorities in the country now fear that cases may increase during the December festivities.

The doctors' union in the country had earlier in November accused the government of not protecting healthcare workers who are treating Covid-19 patients, after the deaths of four medical practitioners last week.

Although it is unclear if they had contact with coronavirus patients, rhe medical practitioners are reported to have died in a 24-hour period.

Thirty healthcare workers, including 10 specialist doctors, have so far died from Covid-19, according to the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Doctors Union.

The total number of confirmed cases in the east African nation now stands at 83, 316.