Ghana deploys military in the volatile Volta region ahead of election

Ghana army has been deployed to the Volta region in preparation for the presidential election on December 7.

The Volta region is mainly seen as the opposition stronghold. Local leaders have cried foul lamenting that this will lead to fear and intimidation to the local voters.

The Volta Regional House of Chiefs together with the opposition NDC is now calling on government to withdraw the military from the region.

The government on the other hand has maintained that the deployment has been done in most vulnerable places to prevent terror attacks. They further dismissed that the deployment is polically instigated.

The Ghanaian government deployed military after September violence by the secessionists from the western Togoland.

The latter, who demand the creation of an independent state between Ghana and Togo, then set up roadblocks, attacked police stations and kidnapped members of the security forces.