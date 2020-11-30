Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ghana deploys military in the volatile Volta region ahead of election

Military personnel patrol during the presidential and parliamentary elections in the Bole district, northern region, on December 7, 2016.   -  
Copyright © africanews
PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP or licensors
By Michael Oduor

Ghana

Ghana army has been deployed to the Volta region in preparation for the presidential election on December 7.

The Volta region is mainly seen as the opposition stronghold. Local leaders have cried foul lamenting that this will lead to fear and intimidation to the local voters.

The Volta Regional House of Chiefs together with the opposition NDC is now calling on government to withdraw the military from the region.

The government on the other hand has maintained that the deployment has been done in most vulnerable places to prevent terror attacks. They further dismissed that the deployment is polically instigated.

The Ghanaian government deployed military after September violence by the secessionists from the western Togoland.

The latter, who demand the creation of an independent state between Ghana and Togo, then set up roadblocks, attacked police stations and kidnapped members of the security forces.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..