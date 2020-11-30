Algeria: Tebboune recovers, to return home soon- presidency

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is to return home within days after a month of hospitalization in Germany with coronavirus.

The presidency in a statement said Tebboune had left the hospital and was having a “period of rest” as recommended by his medical team.

“The president of the republic assures the Algerian people about his health, that he is on the way to recovery and will be returning home in the coming days,” a part of the statement from the presidency read.

Tebounne had been transferred from a facility in the Algerian capital days after going into self-isolation following reports some of his aides had contracted the coronavirus.

The 75 year old was then admitted to hospital in Germany on October 28 to undergo “in-depth medical examinations,” according to the presidency.

But updates on his medical condition have been irregular and his long absence fueled speculation and fears of a political vacuum.