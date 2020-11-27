African football giants, Al Ahly, Zamalek to face off in Champions League final

Two African football giants from Egypt Al Ahly and Zamalek are set to make history as first rival teams from the same country to meet in the African Champions league this Friday.

This year’s final will feature no fans from both sides and will also be decided by one match rather than over two legs since the first final in 1965.

The Africa’s football governing body announced that the match will be held under the slogan no to fanatism and will be behind closed doors to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Zamalek hope to win their sixth CAF Champions League title and their first since 2002, while their arch rivals eye their ninth title.

The match will be payed at Cairo stadium at 9 pm local time.

This will be the 239th meeting between the two rivals that rallies on tens of million fans in the world.

Al Ahly dominate past win counts with 102 victories against 58 wins for Zamalek.

Al Ahly under the South African coach Pitso Mosimane won the last Egyptian premier league with a clear 21 point ahead of Zamalek. They also defeated the Morocco's Wydad Casablanca by 5-1 aggregate to reach the finals.

Zamalek had an aggregate of 4-1 against the Raja Casablance in the semis.