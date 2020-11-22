Basketball: Serge Ibaka quits Raptors for Clippers

Republic of the Congo
Serge Ibaka will leave the Toronto Raptors to join the Los Clippers.
The Congolese-Spanish player signed a two-year contract worth $ 19 million.
