Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Great Lakes Region countries to implement security pact

  -  
Copyright © africanews
Africanews
By Rédaction Africanews

Angola

Countries from the Great Lakes region of Africa on Friday adopted a security pact aimed at fostering peace among member states.

The accord was adopted at a virtual summit chaired by Angolan president João Lourenço.

The International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) member states include Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The bloc's other members are Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

#

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..