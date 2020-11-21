Great Lakes Region countries to implement security pact

Angola
Countries from the Great Lakes region of Africa on Friday adopted a security pact aimed at fostering peace among member states.
The accord was adopted at a virtual summit chaired by Angolan president João Lourenço.
The International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) member states include Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The bloc's other members are Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.
