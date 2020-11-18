Emotional reunion at Canary Islands as fresh migrants arrive

A new arrival of migrants at the port, and the protocol begins. Policemen, aid workers, journalists, and lawyers wait to get the work done.

It's just another day in Arguineguin. But not for Sara and Tarek. Sara travelled from Italy, Tarek - from Seville. They are looking for their loved ones in a crowded migrant camp.

''It' been 10 days since he arrived here at midnight, I think... And that's it. Since then we know nothing about him'', Tarek Bousselham told Euronews’ Jaime Velázquez.

It is pitch dark now in the camp. And Sara and Tarek are still looking for them.

"Please! I beg you, let me see him. I beg you please, let me see him", Sara Bettache could be seen literally pleading with a security official on her knees.

They have their names, and their passport, but finding a person here is like looking for a needle in a haystack

Jaime Velázquez reports from the Canary Islands about "the story of Sara and Tarek being just one of the many personal stories we can find here in this camp of migrants waiting to be transferred, and it is a reflection of the drama of migration."

But good news arrives, Sara has found her brother. She did not know if he was dead or alive.

"I am so happy. At least I could see him. I saw he is well, and alive", an emotional Sara said.

Soon after, Tarek also finds his nephew... He has also made through the hard life in the camp. It is time to get in contact again, and call the family in Morocco that have been holding their breath for weeks.

It's a story with a happy ending. Many have not been so lucky. At least 200 have died at sea since August trying to reach the islands.Tarek and Sara hope that soon, their loved ones get on this bus, which takes migrants out of the camp.