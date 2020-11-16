Tunisia and Qatar propose 'Western-Islamic' conference

-
Copyright © africanewsAFP
Tunisia
Tunisia's President Kais Saied and Qatar seek to promote dialogue between Muslims and the West to prevent anti-Muslim backlashes following extremist attacks, he said during a visit to Doha on Sunday.
The initiatve appeared to be partly in response to the French president’s s remarks that Islam is in crisis following several Jihadist attacks in the country.
Last month, President Macron also revealed plans to defend the French territories and it 's secular values against "Islamist radicalism", which sparked criticism from across the Muslim world.
Saied stressed that the Western-Islamic conference's "aimed at achieving greater understanding and also to avoid confusing Muslims with those extremists who claim to be Muslims.
01:00
Libya sides agree to hold elections at talks in Tunisia
00:50
Macron anger mounts in Arab world over backing for Muhammad cartoons
01:58
El Gouna Festival: Tunisian film in the spotlight
00:45
Tunisian football fans threaten to illegally cross into Italy in protest
01:00
Tunisia football dispute ends in street protest
00:50
Tunisia’s Economic Crisis Amidst the Covid-19 Pandemic