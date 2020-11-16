Drogba calls for peace in Ivory Coast

Ivorian football star Didier Drogba has called for peace in his country following unrest around the re-election of President Alassane Ouattara to a third term.

His call comes after at least 85 people are believed to died from post electoral violence in the country.

"On this day of the celebration of peace in our dear country, I join in all the steps and wishes in this direction. My compatriots in general and the youth in particular to whom I address myself regularly, fundamental pillar of our companies are at the heart of the matter, "writes the retired striker on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Drogba also expressed "his condolences to all of Côte d'Ivoire for the recent loss of life". Peace, peace, nothing but peace, concludes the former captain of the Elephants, aged 42.

Drogba did not cite any of the political actors in the middle of what is yet another brewing post-electoral crisis enveloping the west Africa nation.

The former chelsea star striker was one of the three candidates for the presidency of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) whose election gave rise to a crisis which notably saw the suspension of the FIF by the International Federation.