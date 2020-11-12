US - Africa economic relations and prospects

Business Africa
An imminent change of leadership at the White House for the next four years as Joe Biden wins the US presidency. Where does this leave Africa when the new administration begins?
South Africa looking to a future of recovery, and reconstruction for its economy, worsened from the impact of Covid. Leans more towards China.
And the rise in the use of Mobile money transactions in Madagascar.
