Angolan police block anti-government protests before they even start

Even before the anti-government protests were set to start in Angola, police had their guard up and were searching pedestrians and setting up roadblocks in the capital Luanda.

Authorities have banned Wednesday's protest.

Demonstrators are demanding authorities layout concrete plans for decent living conditions and the cost of living in one of the most expensive cities in the world.

Angola is a haven for oil sector expats with large pay packages and purchasing power, which is far from the reality locals live with.

Protesters are also asking for the revision of electoral legislation to guarantee free and fair elections.

Rights groups are urging Angola's authorities to respect the youth’s right to protest.

"Angolan authorities must guarantee that protesters can exercise their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, which are protected by the Angolan constitution and international treaties ratified by the country," said Muleya Mwananyanda, Amnesty International's Deputy Director for Southern Africa.

“Past peaceful protests in Angola have been met with appalling brutality by the police, with demonstrators assaulted and arrested for no other reason than demanding accountability from the authorities."