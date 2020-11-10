Egypt: Salah, Captain or not of the Pharaohs?

Captain or Not?

Egypt is preparing to return to the AFCON qualifiers in a double confrontation against Togo on November 14 and 17th. Two decisive matches for the Pharaohs of Hossam El-Badry fuelled by the expectation of the appointment or not of Mohamed Salah as captain.

Mohmed Fathy, a football journalist, explores the current situation regarding Mohamed Salah not being the captain of the team in the upcoming matches and whether that decision has caused a problem within the squad.

He explains, "He's said it doesn't bother him that much, he comes to perform and represent his country and frankly he said that people always tend to misunderstand the situation. It (the captaincy) could sometimes be arranged with the manager, but in the end, this is determined by who's been in the national team more often. He could have just meant that he didn't know his position (being captain or not) and when this is clarified by either the technical team or the (Egyptian) football federation, everything is solved."

One thing is certain, Egypt can count on their Liverpool star to succeed in the qualifiers after drawing against the Comoros and Kenya