Aubameyang sinks Manchester United as Gervinho runs riot in Serie A

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted a penalty for his first league goal since the opening weekend to give Arsenal a 1-0 victory at Manchester United, their first in the Premier League since 2006.

The Gunners captain sent David De Gea the wrong way on 69 minutes after a Paul Pogba foul on Hector Bellerin.

"Probably he had added pressure because he knew how crucial it was for us to win here today and how important that moment was. But, I think he took it really well and I'm really happy for him because he might not be scoring but he's working really hard and contributing to the team in many other things and today he got the reward", said Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager.

In the Serie A, Gervinho scored a brace as Parma drew 2-2 with hosts Inter Milan. The former Arsenal man struck with a majestic volley less than a minute after the restart and doubled Parma’s lead just past the hour.

Inter found a response through Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic.

And Ivorian Franck Kessie helped AC Milan stay top of the Serie A with his opening goal as they beat Udinese on Sunday. Kessie was set up Zlatan Ibrahimovic who later scored his own in spectacular style- an 83rd-minute bicycle kick.

The global icon signed with AC Milan in December a month after leaving LA Galaxy. 2-1 was the final score.