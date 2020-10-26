Government COVID warehouse in Nigeria looted

Looting is becoming a common sight in Nigeria as the country suffers the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, a warehouse containing food intended for poor households affected by COVID-19 was emptied in Abuja, an AFP journalist reported.

Residents of the federal capital looted a warehouse of Cacovid, a private fund to fight against Covid-19 that finances a food bank.

On foot or by motorbike, hundreds of residents crossed the city loaded with boxes of food.

Nigeria, the first economic power on the African continent thanks to its oil, is also the country in the world with the largest number of people living below the extreme poverty line.

"We are hungry, you must understand," one of the looters told AFP in a desperate voice. "There is plenty of food in this country, but its people are suffering. The government is kidding us by leaving this food in warehouses."

All food aid has not been distributed because "we have chosen to keep strategic reserves in anticipation of a second wave of coronavirus", said several Nigerian governors in a press release.

Nigeria, the first economic power on the African continent thanks to its oil, is also the country in the world with the largest number of people living below the extreme poverty line.

In recent days, residents of several cities in the country have invaded and looted hangars in Lagos, the economic capital, in Jos (Center), Port Harcourt (South-West), or Abuja.

The looting follows several weeks of violence in Nigeria, where demonstrations by young people against police violence and the central power degenerated and were violently suppressed.

At least 56 people have died since mid-October in the protests, according to the NGO Amnesty International.