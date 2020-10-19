Guinean PM Urges Candidates to Avoid Premature Victory Proclamations

Tense Political Atmosphere

Guinean prime minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana seeks to quell mounting tensions and avoid a political crisis in light of the presidential election vote counting process — as he requests that candidates refrain from proclaiming victory before the actual results are announced in several day’s time.

The main opposition rival Cellou Dalein Diallo is going head to head for the third time — the first in 2010 and the second in 2015, against the current president Alpha Condé who is seeking a controversial third term which has already sparked protests within the country.