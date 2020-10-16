Sudan Signs Memorandum with General Electric towards $915m Project

Sudan's Deal of the Decade?

Authorities have signed a memorandum with US company General Electric (GE) in what could be Sudan's most significant agreement in the last 3 decades as Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok plans to increase the production of a power plant in El Fula, Western Kordofan, at a cost of 915 million US dollars.

Khayri Abdul Rahman, acting Sudanese Energy Minister, shared some details, "Within the negotiations, there's also the topic of supporting the electricity sector through mobile stations (mobile electricity production units) with a capacity of 200 megawatts that we can generally use in emergency situations."

GE aims to supply electricity to around 600,000 homes through mobile turbines and the restoration of three power plants.

May Adul Halim, the representative of General Electric in Sudan, Libya and Egypt, also expressed a few words in light of the newly-signed memorandum, "This memorandum is a step towards a long-term relationship with the Sudanese government to provide access to the necessary energy and improve the power transmission network, in addition to improving and modernising the health care infrastructure, whether it is devices related to radiation, heart or tumours, as well as to primary care units, especially in the countryside and in villages far from cities."

The Sudanese people face daily power cuts and parts of the country are not connected to the grid.