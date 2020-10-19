Accept peace deal, EU tells Mozambique opposition

The European Union has said that a peace agreement signed last year in Mozambique cannot be renegotiated.

In recent months, calls have grown to revisit the deal signed in August of 2019 between the government and the Renamo rebel group.

In the agreement, Renamo agreed to renounce rebellion but a splinter group has been staging attacks in central Mozambique.

“The peace agreement cannot be opened or renegotiated. (...) The message is to take advantage of this agreement, these opportunities, this process. There is a window that is still open, but it may be closed in a while. Personally I am quite optimistic,” said António Sanchez-Benedito, the European Union ambassador to Maputo.

“But at the same time, we have to recognize that there are still obstacles, that there are still challenges. I think that all Mozambicans have the conviction and above all the desire for this to be the definitive agreement,” he added.

Renamo leader Ossufo Momade lost last October's vote to incumbent president Felipe Nyusi. The ruling FRELIMO party was accused of using violence to win the election.

The EU is one of the guarantors of the deal and has committed millions of dollars to support its implementation.

Mozambique , which is preparing to become the newest gas producer is also dealing with a militant insurgency which has driven hundreds from their homes in its north.