Uganda: Surviving the pandemic without paid jobs [Business Africa]

By Jerry Fisayo-Bambi

Teachers at private institutions in Uganda out of paid jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many of them are now turning to new businesses.

Charles Ocici from Enterprise Uganda shares with us insights on the situation.

And, new Covid-19 testing laboratories in Angola to process up to 6,000 tests a day with biosecurity cabinets.

Plus, the women shaping the business landscape in Gabon. We take a look at the change they are driving in male dominated work environments.

