Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo on an ECOWAS Mission in Mali

-
Copyright © africanewsNIPAH DENNIS/AFP or licensors
By Kizzi Asala
with AFP
Mali
The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, who is also the current President of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is on a mission of the 15 nation-bloc in Bamako.
He was received by the transitional president Bah Ndaw on Sunday to take stock of the political transition and discuss the next steps to ensure that the deadline of the eventual election is met.
All activity is towards regional solidarity with the now embargo-free Mali still regrouping post-coup d'état August.
The Ghanaian president is the first head of state to visit the West African nations since the ECOWAS-imposed sanctions were lifted.
00:40
Former SA President to Testify in Court Over Corruption Allegations
00:40
Comoros: Opposition Front United Against President Assoumani
01:00
Ivorian Music Group Magic System’s Peace Tour
01:00
Benin: Elections Without Credible Opposition Sees Democratic Setback
00:45
African Union ends Mali suspension after 'positive political developments'
01:00
Ethiopian Senate Votes to Sever All relations with Tigray's Parliament