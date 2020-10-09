Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

African Union ends Mali suspension after 'positive political developments'

  -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Ronald Lwere Kato

Mali

The African Union on Friday ended its suspension of Mali which began after the ouster of president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita by the military in August.

Regional bloc ECOWAS was the first to lift sanctions on Bamako after the West African country's government appointed a civilian Prime Minister.

In a post on Twitter, the AU's peace and security council said it was satsified by recent political developments in Mali.

ECOWAS's sanctions included border closures, a trade and monetary embargo.

Mali's transitional government headed by former defence minister Bah Ndaw has been given 18 months to organise elections and hand over power.

Faced with a troubled economy, a militant insurgency and a pandemic, the sanctions had made it hard for Bamako to import critical supplies and stifled its revenue sources.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..