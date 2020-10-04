Libya rivals hold talks in Morocco

Libya
Delegates from Libya's rival administrations have held talks in Morocco.
The talks are meant to help end almost a decade of violence that engulfed Libya after the ouster and killing of its long time ruler Muammar Gaddafi.
