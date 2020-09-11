Libyan Delegation Talks Reach Key Institutional Agreements

Delegates from rival Libyan administrations on Thursday agreed during talks in Morocco on criteria for appointments to their country's key institutions, as per a joint statement issued to the public.

Idris Omran of Libya's eastern parliament shared that the talks will be on hold until the last week of September.

Nasser Bourita, Moroccan Foreign Affairs minister, congratulated the significant step forward, "I congratulate you because the general consensus that you have reached on the mechanisms and criteria for appointment to sovereignty posts, all sovereignty posts, these consensuses are not just declarations of intent or recommendations, but rather agreements and concrete decisions on institutions and issues that have a direct impact on the lives of Libyan citizens, for the daily life of the Libyan people."

Initial talks between five members of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and five from Libya's eastern parliament took place from Sunday to Tuesday.

The negotiations, dubbed the "Libyan Dialogue" in the coastal town of Bouznika, south of Morocco's capital Rabat, resumed behind closed doors on Thursday.

This most recent step marks progress in the negotiations.