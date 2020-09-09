Guinea: Anti-Condé ranks divided about election participation

The presidential election in Guinea is unfolding amid political tensions.

The president Alpha Condé, who is 82, is seeking a third term, while a coalition of his opponents has chosen to boycott the vote and remove candidates from their ranks.

"The political parties that have decided to compete today have moved away from the principles of the FNDC," said Aliou Bah, the president of 'Model', the FNDC member party that chose the boycott.

"It goes without saying that we can only note their voluntary withdrawal."

Presidents can only serve two terms under Guinea's constitution, but Condé revamped the text earlier this year, then argued that the presidential term counter had therefore been reset.

Foninké Menguè, a member of the FNDC coordination, said that the group remains united in its opposition to Condé winning a third term.

"The fight against the third mandate continues. In this sense, the FNDC needs all citizens, all Guineans who love justice and democracy for this state of affairs," he said.

"So once again, we continue the fight against the third term of office of Mr. Alpha Condé and in this vein, we are ready to do everything possible to prevent the third term of office of Mr. Alpha Condé."

Despite protests in which several people died, Condé will run on October 18th alongside 11 other candidates.