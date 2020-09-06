IBK leaves Bamako as Junta talks continue

Mali
The former president of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, left Bamako on Saturday evening for treatment in the United Arab Emirates, more than two weeks after his removal by a military junta in in the capital.
According to his doctors, Ibk had suffered a minor stroke, he was hospitalized Tuesday in a clinic in Bamako and later left on Thursday.
After several months of protests, Mali is faced with a dire security, economic and institutional crisis, blamed on the entire political class.
This security crisis persists. On Saturday morning, two French soldiers of in the Sahel "Barkhane" were killed and one seriously injured by explosives in the Tessalit region in (northern Mali), according to a statement by the French presidency.
Mali is faced with a dire security, economic and institutional crisis, blamed on the entire political class.
00:50
Malian M5 RFP Propose 18 to 24 month Transition
01:10
Mali: EU suspends its military and police training after coup
01:15
Mali’s junta denied three-year blueprint
01:10
Mali: The junta offers a three-year transition as negotiations continue
02:58
Interview: The International Reactions to Mali's Coup
01:00
Mali: ECOWAS optimist over talks with military junta