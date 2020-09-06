IBK leaves Bamako as Junta talks continue

The former president of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, left Bamako on Saturday evening for treatment in the United Arab Emirates, more than two weeks after his removal by a military junta in in the capital.

According to his doctors, Ibk had suffered a minor stroke, he was hospitalized Tuesday in a clinic in Bamako and later left on Thursday.

After several months of protests, Mali is faced with a dire security, economic and institutional crisis, blamed on the entire political class.

This security crisis persists. On Saturday morning, two French soldiers of in the Sahel "Barkhane" were killed and one seriously injured by explosives in the Tessalit region in (northern Mali), according to a statement by the French presidency.

Mali is faced with a dire security, economic and institutional crisis, blamed on the entire political class.