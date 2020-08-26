Several districts of Niger capital flooded

Several districts of Niger's capital Niamey were flooded on Tuesday after heavy rainfall caused the Niger River to break its banks.

Homes, rice fields and market gardens were destroyed. Almost all of Niamey's one point five million inhabitants live on the banks of the river.

"All of these people from the lowlands have taken refuge in classrooms because their homes have collapsed", Zali Abdouramane, a resident of the Combo area, said.

"It's sad to see these people in the classrooms."

The government asked residents to evacuate the affected areas, but many have nowhere to go.

As of August eighteenth, thirty eight people have died in drownings and fifty eight people have been injured due to heavy rains in Niger, where intense rainy seasons can last two to three months.

The government has promised "new efforts to protect certain districts" from the rising waters.