Niger celebrates 60 years of independence

AFP
By Afolake Oyinloye

with AFP

Niger

Niger, a former French colony, celebrates its sixtieth independence anniversary on Monday.

France mainstains a certain degree of influence in the country. On military grounds; Operation Barkhane is still very much present, although the security situation has deteriorated in recent years.

On the economic level, the country is said to enjoy growth through its agriculture, but 40% of its population lives in extreme poverty according to the World Bank.

France remains Niger's leading partner.

It is therefore a relative independence according to Amadou Bounty Diallo, Nigerien political analyst.

Indeed independence has allowed our countries to gain access to international sovereignty, but these are of little significance, since these countries are still dependent in thindustrial sector.You know that the two leading companies that employ that the higest number of Nigeriens are French companies,"he said.

France has somewhat become dependent on the country's uranium resources.

In 2010, 30% of the supply of French nuclear power plants came from Niger.

