Body of John Lewis makes final Selma Bridge crossing

A memorial service was held for the famed U.S civil rights icon John Lewis Saturday in Troy, Alabama.

The service celebrating “The Boy from Troy” was held on the campus of Troy University.

The body of Lewis then proceeded for a final crossing at the Selma Edmund Bridge.

A horse-drawn hearse retraced the route through Selma from Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where the 1965 march began.

Lewis’ body was brought to the Alabama Capitol to lie in repose.

The long-serving Georgia Congressman died July 17 at the age of 80.

