Africa COVID-19 stats: 770,175 cases; 16,446 deaths; 435,142 recoveries

There are now more than over 770,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: July 23 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 770,175

Active cases = 318,587

Recoveries = 435,142

Number of deaths = 16,446

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 24,872

Angola – 812

Benin – 1,690

Botswana – 522

Burkina Faso – 1,066

Burundi – 328

Cameroon – 16,522

Cape Verde – 2,154

Central African Republic – 4,574

Chad – 889

Comoros – 337

Congo-Brazzaville – 2,851

DR Congo – 8,626

Djibouti – 5,030

Egypt – 89,745

Equatorial Guinea – 3,071

Eritrea – 251

Eswatini – 1,938

Ethiopia – 11,524

Gabon – 6,588

(The) Gambia – 146

Ghana – 29,672

Guinea – 6,747

Guinea-Bissau – 1,954

Ivory Coast – 14,733

Kenya – 14,805

Lesotho – 359

Liberia – 1,114

Libya – 2,176

Madagascar – 8,162

Malawi – 3,302

Mali – 2,494

Mauritania – 6,027

Mauritius – 343

Morocco – 17,962

Mozambique – 1,557

Namibia – 1,402

Niger – 1,122

Nigeria- 38,344

Rwanda – 1,689

Sao Tome and Principe – 747

Senegal – 9,121

Seychelles – 108

Sierra Leone – 1,731

Somalia – 3,161

South Africa – 394,948

South Sudan – 2,211

Sudan – 11,237

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 806

Tunisia – 1,394

Uganda – 1,075

Zambia – 3,583

Zimbabwe – 2,034

