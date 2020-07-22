Uganda's Bobi Wine launches new party ahead of 2021 polls

Ugandan opposition figure and a staunch critic of the government, Bobi Wine has launched a new political party ahead of presidential election in 2021.

The popular singer and lawmaker, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has led a political pressure group known as People Power calling for President Yoweri Museveni’s retirement.

The new party the National Unity Platform has an umbrella as its emblem.

He has been calling for a united opposition against Museveni, a U.S. ally on regional security who has led the East African country since 1986.

The 75-year-old Museveni is accused by the opposition of relying on the armed forces to stay in power.

The lawmaker has been arrested or detained many times, including over a treason charge which he denies.

Bobi Wine won a seat in parliament in 2017 as an independent candidate not backed by any party.

His popularity grew when he opposed divisive efforts to prolong Museveni’s rule.

Agencies