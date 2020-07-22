DR Congo president announces lifting of virus restrictions

The Democratic Republic of Congo has lifted the “state of health emergency” introduced on March 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

In a televised address on Tuesday, president Felix Tshisekedi announced that from July 22, shops, banks, restaurants, cafés, bars and businesses will resume in accordance with health measures.

Schools, universities and other educational establishments will reopen on 3 August, while places of worship, stadiums, airports and international borders will be reopened from 15 August.

He however sounded a note of caution that the end of the state of emergency does not mean the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in the DRC.

He urged Congolese to respect all health measures to limit the spread of covid-19 which include the wearing of masks in public places, hand washing and the checking of temperatures.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has recorded 8,534 cases since March 10, including 196 deaths and 4,528 recoveries.