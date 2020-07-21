Top Zimbabwe journalist detained, charged with inciting public violence [Press Review]

The Morning Call
Zimbabwe opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume and prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono were arrested Monday on charges of inciting public violence in a renewed crackdown ahead of planned anti-government protests on July 31.
