Tanzania poll body sets October 28 for general elections

Tanzanians will vote in general elections on October 28 this year, the country’s electoral commission has announced, the privately-owned Citizen newspaper reports.

National Electoral Commission, NEC, chairman Justice Semistocles Kaijage further announced dates for electoral campaigns ahead of the polls.

He told a media briefing that campaigns will last two months – starting in late August (26th) and ending a day before the election, i.e. 27th October.

Aspirants – for presidential and parliamentary positions – are expected to file their nominations on 25 August, he added.

In the presidential race, President John Magufuli, has been chosen by the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi to seek final re-election for a five-year term.

He could possibly face a united opposition candidate in what will be the sternest challenge for the party that has been in power since 1964.