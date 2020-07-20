Africa COVID-19 stats: 721,292 cases; 15,170 deaths; 380,253 recoveries

There are now more than over 720,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

SUGGESTED

READING

COVID

Major African stats: July 20 at 7:30 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 721,292

Active cases = 325,869

Recoveries = 380,253

Number of deaths = 15,170

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 23,084

Angola – 705

Benin – 1,602

Botswana – 522

Burkina Faso – 1,052

Burundi – 310

Cameroon – 16,157

Cape Verde – 2,045

Central African Republic – 4,485

Chad – 889

Comoros – 334

Congo-Brazzaville – 2,633

DR Congo – 8,403

Djibouti – 5,011

Egypt – 87,775

Equatorial Guinea – 3,071

Eritrea – 251

Eswatini – 1,793

Ethiopia – 10,207

Gabon – 6,315

(The) Gambia – 93

Ghana – 27,667

Guinea – 6,544

Guinea-Bissau – 1,949

Ivory Coast – 14,119

Kenya – 13,353

Lesotho – 359

Liberia – 1,091

Libya – 1,866

Madagascar – 7,049

Malawi – 2,907

Mali – 2,475

Mauritania – 5,873

Mauritius – 343

Morocco – 17,236

Mozambique – 1,491

Namibia – 1,247

Niger – 1,104

Nigeria- 36,663

Rwanda – 1,582

Sao Tome and Principe – 746

Senegal – 8,810

Seychelles – 108

Sierra Leone – 1,711

Somalia – 3,119

South Africa – 364,328

South Sudan – 2,200

Sudan – 10,992

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 778

Tunisia – 1,374

Uganda – 1,065

Zambia – 2,980

Zimbabwe – 1,611

SUGGESTED

READING